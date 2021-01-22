Gurgoan-based jewellery brand Ornaz understands the need of the millennial who swears by fuss-free retail therapy. Their focus on the engagement aspect of the wedding strikes a chord with those looking for engagement rings that are not just striking in terms of its designs but in terms of its price point as well. Founded by Ishan Chawla and Manik Bhola in 2017, Ornaz is curated on five principles: exclusive design, excellent craftsmanship, careful quality assurance, extraordinary management, and top-notch customer service. The founders take us through the edit. Excerpts:

What made the brand pick up engagement rings as the focus?

Engagement ring buying process is daunting in India. Lack of designs, customisation, transparency and knowledge makes it even worse. Today’s millennials couples look for exceptional buying experience which traditional India jewellers cannot match. To solve this space Ornaz came into existence.

Tell us about the collection in detail.

We offer the widest collection of engagement ring which consists of iconic settings like Halo, Hidden halo, Three- stone, vintage along with classic ones which can be customised with different diamond sizes as per the budget preference. Ornaz’s sale comprises 65% of fancy shapes such as emeralds, ovals etc.

Apart from diamonds what are the other metals/stones used?

White Gold is the most chosen option for Engagement Ring by millennials and it comprises 85% of the total sales. Rest is of rose gold, yellow gold and platinum. Our all-engagement rings are studded with diamonds.

Where are they sourced from?

We are partnered with global diamond manufacturers located in different geographies like Antwerp, Surat & Mumbai. Our all diamonds are ethically sourced.

What does the brand offer for men?

Our collection of men's wedding bands represent strength, elegance and are tailor-made for the modern groom.

Future plans.

Ornaz is one of the leading engagement ring brands all over the world. We are looking forward to being an active participant and grow immensely using technology to make the customer experience seamless within this market. Currently, Ornaz aims to heighten its growth to 10 times in terms of per day order in the next six months.