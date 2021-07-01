Here’s how you can buy Kate Middleton’s red Euro cup blazer

Trust Kate Middleton to pick the most versatile essentials even when shopping for formal wear; the Duchess is famous for her love for recycling and naturally prefers pieces which are timeless and pairable. Like the dramatic double-breasted red blazer she chose to wear to watch England battle it out against Germany in the European Football Championship. The chic textured blazer with a lapel collar is surprisingly economical and totally available online.

The blazer is available on Zara India's site

Kate’s red tweed blazer is from fast fashion label Zara and features front flap pockets, pronounced shoulders and metal accents. The best part is that the power blazer only costs around $60, which roughly adds up to Rs 2,990, and it’s available on Zara’s website and all the flagship stores. Middleton paired the blazer with solid black trousers, white tee and her favourite pearl drop earrings by Irish designer Simone Rocha.

Duchess Catherine wore a Zara blazer for her St. Patrick' Day message as well

Incidentally, the Duchess has been a Zara loyalist for a while now and has worn many pieces from the Spanish brand for some of her crucial official appearances. In the last year alone, Kate has been spotted in more than 6-7 Zara numbers, the most noteworthy being the green weave textured blazer that she wore for her video message for St. Patrick’s Day.