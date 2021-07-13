Sonam Kapoor's London wardrobe has the biggest skirts of the season

Sonam Kapoor’s London style is a study in power femme dressing and Instagram is here for it. The actor, who is filming her next film in Scotland while also curating a London office along with her husband Anand Ahuja, simply refuses to give up on maximalist, voluminous skirts. From tailored twill midis to stylised A-line silhouettes and even old school floral numbers, Sonam’s wardrobe is full of flowy, billowy skirts straight-off-the-runway.

The actor recently wore a chic black midi skirt by Prada, on her day out in Notting Hill. The roomy, belted number is from Prada’s Spring/Summer RTW 21 line-up and Sonam made it work-friendly as she styled the pleated skirt with an edgy cut-out bodycon jumper and a collared white shirt from Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen's luxury label, The Row.

The Olsen twins' label The Row features often on Sonam's style diaries

Sonam seems to be a loyalist of The Row because a couple of weeks ago, she wore a monochrome day dress by the same label to run some errands in Mayfair. The cream coloured dress had a breezy, lightly pleated skirt (definitely more modest than Sonam's other picks). She paired the number with Aquazura pumps and a rather pricey Gabriela Hearst leather handbag.

Sonam Kapoor sports a look from Hearst's Spring/Summer '21 line

Sonam’s most jaw-dropping look from her London itinerary would have to be her floral ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. To celebrate the birthday of her friend Christina Norton, Sonam hit London’s popular Indian restaurant Bombay Bustle in a crop top and skirt ensemble by Wickstead. The maxi-style Olwen skirt is crafted in structured, floral-printed taffeta faille with soft pleating that falls from a structured waistband. Sonam paired it with the Donatella top by Wickstead, which features layered architectural shoulders.

Sonam styled her cotton picks with an edgy Alexander McQueen belt

For a trip to London-based visual artist Rana Begum’s studio, Sonam chose a long skirt in cooling pure cotton designed by luxury label Varana; the actor paired the simplistic pick with a cotton peplum shirt by the same label and a statement Alexander McQueen belt and Dior heels.

Sonam's black boxy skirt is from Spanish fashion house Loewe

Sonam’s best looks are her dramatic ones, where she doesn’t compromise on volume. Like this dynamic ensemble from Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe’s Fall 2020 RTW line; Loewe is famous for its sculptural tailoring and this particular high-rise number is made with navy wool twill and features box pleats and pin-tucked panels. Sonam paired the skirt with an exaggerated peplum hemmed jacket by the label which plays up the contrast between the two silhouettes.