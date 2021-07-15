Steve Aoki just designed a rave-friendly watch to replace your festival glowstick

DJ, record producer and EDM tastemaker Steve Aoki just designed a watch which he claims is perfect for raves and could also replace a glow stick at your next music festival outing. Aoki designed the £3,050 watch as part of a collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari and the number features a white Super-LumiNova dial that lights up at night. Aoki's live DJ sets that are usually replete with rhythms, light and movement, inspired the design of the timepiece.

The Bulgari watch designed by Steve Aoki

“I think one of the most important things that denotes who I am is nightlife. I thrive at night. My parties are live at night, my shows. So we wanted to make the watch something you wear when you go out and get active at night. That’s what the Super-LumiNova is all about. It’s just that glowing pop,” Aoki said about the clubbing watch.

The watch is made in a 40mm aluminium and titanium case and features a black rubber bezel and is water-resistant of up to 100 meters. It features mechanical and automatic winding along with a white dial coated with green SLN and features Aoki’s signature on the dial and this iconic Aoki logo illuminates in the dark and flickers like a beam of light.

Steve Aoki may have dropped the next big clubbing statement piece

“Bulgari is art. With certain brands, they get to the point of a legacy where they just never depreciate. I’m a collector; I collect physical art and I’m a NFT guy. Bulgari just has that premium. It goes up in value and it has a history and culture. And it takes a lot of time, and being masters of your work, to get there. They’re just so high caliber, it’s such an honour to be able to work with them at this level,” Aoki said in an interview.