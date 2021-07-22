Ikaki launches a collection of resort wear with traditional prints

Bhopal-based designer wear label Ikaki’s latest resort wear collection is chic and contemporary. And the Lola Dress from the compact edit is geared towards millennial women who opt for fuss-free but stylish silhouettes.

The single-shoulder dress with playful drawstrings and asymmetrical hemlines is apt for any occasion, whether it’s a beach party or a date night. While the dress is straight out of an haute couture lookbook, couturier Apurvi has given it an Indian touch with traditional Indian prints. Ajrak, tribal prints, ikat and other vibrant prints have been used.

Apurvi who was attracted to the world of fashion from a very young age tells us, “As the lockdown has lifted, more and more people are choosing intimate affairs, be it weekend getaways at the farm or a staycation in the nearest resort. Keeping this in mind I wanted to design a slip-on dress that is flattering to all body types and has a bohemian feel. We are calling it the Lola dress.” She adds, “The best part about the dress is it doesn't need a lot of styling, one can just slip it on and they are good to go.”

In terms of fabric, Apurvi has used soft materials like modal silk and mul cotton in bright hues.

Price on request.