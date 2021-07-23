Featuring shades like electric blue and turmeric yellow, Nayshaas’ bridal edit is designed for the modern bride plus her family

Nayshaas’ latest bridal edit focuses on the bride and gives equal importance to the family as well. With her new collection, Mumbai-based fashion designer Gurmeen Shrivastav reiterates the fact that a wedding is a family affair and that though the bride and the groom are the showstoppers of the grand event, their family is equally important and hence their wardrobe needs equal attention. Here, Gurmeen, who strongly believes that the grandeur of the wedding trousseau should not be compromised at intimate weddings, takes us through the edit. Excerpts:

What encouraged you to curate an edit for the entire family of a bride?

I have always felt that the theme of the wedding can be put across in a much better way when all are in sync when it comes to their outfit. Nayshaas: Siyahi Sa Vastra is a brand for all generations. We make customised clothes for the entire family. And the collection has coordinated ensembles for the bride and grooms’ parents, friends and even kids. We are a one-stop shop for wedding fashion.

Now that people are opting for intimate weddings, do you think an elaborate trousseau will be a preferred choice?

We understand that the current scenario is not very favourable for elaborate weddings but it will never lose its grandeur. A wedding ensemble is not a regular outfit; it's a memory of a lifetime. So, people are opting for heavy outfits like always.

Also read: Classic, recyclable bling is all the rage in the intimate wedding circuit, explains Gauri Himatsingka

Tell us more about the collection.

We have tried to use colours according to the various events of the wedding. For a cocktail party, we have chosen electric blue and for haldi we have used yellow. Again, for the wedding day we have an interplay of red and green. In terms of fabric, we have used pure georgette and silk that holds the opulence of zari and other hand-embroidered detailing well.

What’s next?

We are stepping up our presence online. We are already active on social media sites and we now intend to launch our e-commerce website that will further help us reach out to our clients in a better way.