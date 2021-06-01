If you are an art connoisseur or are lured to the imagination of an artist conveyed through acrylic on a canvas, then Paul Adam’s latest edit is certainly meant for you. And with this edit of the label that stands for #vocalforlocal, you can include art in your everyday life.

The exclusive range that was launched recently is in fact a piece of art in its own right. The leather handbags and accessories that support Indian art and artists, use the canvas of the products quite dexterously to display an artists work. The result is a spectacular piece of art that can be clubbed with fashion accessories to make a bold statement. The bold and pop colours of the edit make it appealing to the millennial fashionista who are ready to experiment and make their own trend.

So, add a dash of art in your fashion edit with tote bags, sling bags, beach backpacks, wallets, amenity cases and belts that are handcrafted to perfection. We loved their Knotted Top Handle bag which is designed with utmost elegance. The knotted top handle comes with a cross-body strap. Made from leather lined with gold-tone metal hardware it comes with a top adjustable shoulder strap. The bag is sleek but is big enough for the essentials and features an internal branded pocket.

Also, worth checking out is their uber-cool Vintage Walkman style which is handcrafted with Soft Napa Leather. The bag's intricate and trim detail on the edges makes it stand out and requires minimal styling and comes with an original headphone as the handle. How cool is that! It contains one main compartment with a magnetic lock and the other with an open pocket on the inner wall for essentials makes it absolutely functional. The use of golden brass hardware here enhances the details of its design and is a definite head-turner.