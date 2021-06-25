Masaba Gupta has often taken to social media to share her perspective on fitness and mental wellness. Last year, the designer and actor had also opened up about her PCOD and had revealed how she keeps it in check. Masaba who just released her resort wear line Masabaland will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix series about her life, Masaba Masaba and this morning, Masaba shared a snap of herself in workout gear and wrote a post about the non-negotiable aspects of her wellness journey. Turns out, her fitness priorities are pretty simplistic and low-key as she credits yoga and homemade food for her improved health.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram post

“You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more,” (sic) she wrote.

The designer revealed in the same post that this is the lightest she’s been in almost a decade. “I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus,” (sic) she said.