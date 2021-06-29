Left: Sobhita Dhulipala in a Firoza genda guncha printed sari in silk organza; on right: The Totapuri Van Vaibhav lehenga

Looking for a seasonal twist for your bridesmaid wardrobe? You can’t possibly go wrong with hand-painted florals. Delhi’s House of Torani has a brand new line titled Jhooley, inspired by the harvest of spring. It primarily features chic hand-painted ensembles and some interesting colour-blocking.

The hand-detailed lehenga sets are made-to-order and feature a rather elaborate ghera, albeit with a contemporary twist, which makes them really pairable. The Nargis Kanan Lehenga set, for instance, is a painted lehenga with a jungle motif and sequins, which comes with a skimpy cropped choli featuring gorgeous hand-detailing. The Totapuri Van Vaibhav is a hand-painted lehenga paired with a sheer, clingy choli and a zardosi odhani with sequins.

A few key looks from the Jhooley line

The Jhooley collection also offers a line of really interesting monotone lehengas in pastels, featuring intricate ari work and dramatic scallop borders. The collection also comprises immaculate saris with oversized hand-painted florals, kurta sets and breezy kaftans.