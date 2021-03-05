The Italian fashion group Only The Brave (OTB) has officially announced that it has acquired 100 per cent ownership of German minimalist fashion house Jil Sander.

OTB is the parent company of many brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and has agreed to acquire Jil Sander from the Japanese company, Onward Holding. Jil Sander was founded by the eponymous German designer in the 1960s and is most famous for its sophisticated ready-to-wear power separates in solid tones. Since 2008, Japanese fashion conglomerate Onward Holdings has been the parent company of the Milan-based brand.

Founder and president of OTB Renzo Ross has released a statement saying, “I have admired and respected Jil Sander since the fashion house was first established. Despite the changes of ownership and creative direction, the house has always stayed true to its founder’s vision, maintaining an absolute commitment to beauty, quality, and its signature minimalist approach. To be able to welcome this timeless jewel to our group of unique, unconventional labels is an honour and a long-term undertaking.”

The acquisition is reported to help the group scale up its business and diversify its portfolio, especially since Jil Sander has a handful of much-awaited collaborations scheduled for 2021. The label just released a teaser for its upcoming Arc’Teryx collaboration and also launched cosmic boots for the Spring/Summer 2021/