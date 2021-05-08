Eid is just a week away and as much as the festival is about feasting it’s also about fashion. The latest trends in the ethnic segment are the Middle-Eastern inspired ensembles that are elegant, stylish and are comfortable to wear. YourLibaas, a global designer apparel brand that brings renowned luxurious designers from UAE, rolls out its Maria B Luxe Lawn 2021 collection and it’s all you need to keep up with the trends. Akram Tariq Khan, Cofounder, YourLibaas takes us through the edit. Excerpts:

What’s the new collection like?

Maria.B Luxe Lawn 2021 collection is an intricate mix of traditional styles with modern design. The latest lawn collection features chic silhouettes alongside sophisticated details that are sure to elevate these designs into the wardrobe. The design executes exquisite ensembles which portray elegance, sophistication and artistic vibes.

It features breathable lawn fabrics which are patch-worked together with bespoke lace to revolutionize fashion and features a contemporary twist made possible by classic embroideries in tandem with 3D fabric perfected by techniques based on laser cutwork techniques. It also boasts of in-built guipure lace inserts with broderie anglaise and stitch-work based on Chikankari complemented with digital silk and chiffon dupattas with densely embroidered bohemian and voile and bohemian patterns.

Tell us more about the fabric?

Lawn is a plain weave textile, a finer version of cotton. The distinguishing characteristics of the fabric are it being airy, light-weight and smooth-textured. This is what makes it ideal for all the seasons but a perfect choice for summers.

Where are the suits sourced from?

We have a subsidiary registered in a free zone in the UAE. The lawn collection has been imported from the United Arab Emirates under an exclusive partnership with the designer. It is a mega-collection of 15 unique designs and 30 distinct suits with 2 colour options in each.

Is there party wear or regular wear ensembles as well?

It is within the high-end segment of lawn primarily featuring ethnic designs for parties and occasions. A perfect summer wear for the bridesmaids and the baraatis as the lawn fabric is airy and lightweight. The collection has both party wear for auspicious occasions like weddings and luxurious designer regular wear ensembles.