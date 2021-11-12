Couturier Aditi Holani’s latest edit, Mirage, has great options for glam brunches

With her new edit, Mirage, couturier Aditi Holani takes fashion aficionados on a trip of magic realism with foreplay between illusion and reality. Summing up the edit in her own words Aditi says, “The collection is psychological realism emphasising internal characterisation of a warrior playing consciously and subconsciously. Mostly monochromatic, it travels back and forth between reality and illusion; a dreamlike state of the mind displayed through illusionary projections (layering) over the ensembles.”

Fresh out of the lockdown that slowed her business but not her spirit, Aditi has focused on edgy semi-casual pieces designed for both festive and pre-festive hangouts, this time. We caught up with the spirited designer who wants to elevate handlooms through her creations and up her digital game. Excerpts:

How are things picking up for you now, post-pandemic?

Lockdown was slow for us in the second wave as fashion is a luxury segment and there weren’t many big purchases. However, things have started picking up with life coming back to normal. The period brought one very significant change in our system and that is the digital wave. It has been a boon for us.

Did it have any effect on your edit?

It hugely affected the edit as we now know what the consumer is specifically looking for. As casual catch-ups are picking up, we have kept our edit edgy with semi casuals. This edit would also be a great pick for December/New Year festivities as it’s chic and trendy.

What can one find in the edit?

There are shirt dresses and kurtas, edgy pantsuits and co-ords and some of our signature shirts and Indie boho dress as well. All the fabrics are 100 per cent handwoven keeping in mind India’s climatic conditions. We also plan to use industrial waste materials which are otherwise disposed of. The colour palette sticks to monochromatic with dark tones of navy blue and browns and blacks contrasted with some silver, gold, nude and white. Also, we aspire to make handlooms stylish and edgy as they are conceived to be boring, lacking youthfulness and vibrancy.

How does your edit match the post-COVID19 fashion sensibility where comfort is the prime factor?



Our edit is extremely edgy and plays on stylish cuts and textures keeping the comfort factor intact. What’s shifted for us as a brand is the fact that we produce less and more mindfully and not just roll out collection after collection.

Physical shows are back. So, which fashion week are you eyeing next to showcase your future collections?

Once the buying patterns become normal, it will make economical sense to participate in a physical show. Till then we are sticking to the online medium as it’s more accessible. We did a few online trunk shows, pop-ups and some niche e v e n t s t h a t w e r e organised by brick and mortar stores in different parts of the country. Future plans? We aim at expanding globally, which was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rs 6,000 onwards. shoulderlabclothing