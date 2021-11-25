Alaisa from Indore-based Tamaraa by Tahani celebrates the myriad colours of India’s traditional celebrations

Indore-based Tamaraa by Tahani — a prêt, couture, and occasion wear label that began in 2018 was created in an effort to revolutionize contemporary fashion. The brand, known for its right mix of modern silhouettes with Indian craftsmanship employs a wide variety of craftsmen and leverages traditional techniques to achieve resonance with the modern market. Besides combining colours with geometric, floral, and abstract patterns, they are also known for their play of colours. The label just launched Alaisa, a perennial odyssey — their festive edit ’21 collection and we caught up with the designer Tahani Manaquib to find out more.

Q. Tell us a little bit about how you chose to be a designer?

My upbringing took place in Kuwait. While growing up, I was always inclined towards art, and spent many hours sketching and painting different elements. Through this process, I became motivated to pursue design on a professional level. Having said that — though, I have a graduate degree in Psychology (Hons) with specialisation in OB — I have always craved to work in the fashion industry. As a result, I went on to pursue my Fashion Design & Styling degree from the prestigious University of Arts, London and after completing my degree in fashion, I moved to Mumbai — everyone’s city of dreams — and had the wonderful chance to work with the fashion maestros Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to gain a deeper understanding of the fashion business. In no time at all, I was brought on board by Kalki Fashion where I demonstrated my skills, which received a lot of appreciation and response. Thereafter, I knew there was no looking back and I followed through on what I started and went onto build my own brand knowing that it had always been a part of me and soon that led to Tamaraa by Tahani.

Q. Tell us a little about this collection?

This collection was inspired by Indian festivals and celebrations that we find ourselves immersed in during the season. Our culture in India places great emphasis on festivals, and we know how auspicious it is during these times. Taking inspiration from the bright and cheerful aura we all have, I’ve created this collection to spread that love and warmth throughout. This year, we have launched a festive prêt collection that embodies the true spirit of our culture and traditions. Alaisa, a perennial odyssey is inspired by vibrant colours, delicious foods and the fun vibes that characterise Indian festivals. The collection draws inspiration from the lively colours of the festivities — cherry red, navy blue, green, lime green, off-white, pinks, peaches, sky blue, emerald and maroon to create a colour palette for everyone. Mostly monochromatic, these spirited outfits don’t even need any accessories to make an impact.

Silhouettes from ‘Alaisa, a perennial odyssey’

Q. What defines this collection?

In the launch of our new collection, we are presenting a colour palette that is bright and fresh. Furthermore, we decided to experiment with a few dark colours that have never been used before. Each piece in this collection has been handcrafted and artfully combined with our signature floral and geometric work that is infused with mirror work. The organic fabrics we used in the collection include mull silk, banarasi silk and organza, giving it a luxurious and festive touch. This season we have also introduced jacket kurta sets, drape sarees, and lehenga sets. Designed as part of a larger series from our couture collection that is yet to be launched, this collection is a capsule collection.

Q. What can we expect next from your label?

Coming soon will be our couture collection exclusively for the upcoming wedding season, offering attire for all occasions and a wedding trousseau. We are also planning to release a menswear collection soon.

INR 19,000 onwards. tamaraabytahani.com

