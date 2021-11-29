SALT Attire’s latest edit, Noor, furthers their promise for the ultimate bespoke experience

Placing itself as a one-stop-shop that provides a high quality wardrobe solution for women, Delhi-based SALT Attire is a brand that defines itself as: elegant, sophisticated and effortless. Known to provide customisations and personalised shopping based on customer preferences, lifestyle and body type, SALT Attire’s design philosophy is based on clean cuts and functional, simple and sophisticated clothing.

A popular choice with influencers like Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Sindhwani, Purva Vats and Malvika Gupta, we catch up with Dipti Tolani (who helms the label) to find out more about their latest festive edit — Noor.

How did SALT Attire happen?

On one of my trips back home to India, I happened to run into an unplanned work related meeting. Since it was a vacation, I didn’t pack any business casuals/work wear items and had to urgently go and shop for appropriate clothes to wear. I hopped from showroom to showroom, with dwindling hopes that I would find what I required. I just needed a good shirt with decent fabric and a pair of pants. I struggled and compromised over trade-offs between designs, price, fabric and fit! A simple search for a shirt and pants turned into a hunt. When I enquired with my colleagues and other friends that work in India, they all seemed to have the same issue. They mostly bought clothes on their trips abroad or if they would get lucky, they found some clothes but after a lot of hunting. The shopping experience for my friends, colleagues and I, back in the US was far from this. This made me realize that there is a gap in India, when it comes to high quality business casuals and workwear for women. The demand for such clothing is only going to increase as more women are entering the workforce. I conceptualised a one-stop store for 9 am to 9 pm clothing needs, where any piece of clothing that you pick, could be worn to both work and after. Since the pandemic, work life has changed and we have also now incorporated smart casuals as a part of the label’s core.

Dipti Tolani

Tell us a little about this collection?

Noor, Salt’s latest collection is effortless and embraces elegance. It embodies lush fabrics and forms that create a strong foundation for clothes that can be worked around the clock from desk to dinner. Flowy, smooth and cozy fabrics that are breathable and wrinkle-free allow the garments to be elegant yet practical. As with every new season, SALT continues to strive to make its designs more sustainable, while retaining its playful chicness. Noor brings a nouveau touch to your basic workwear. With a focus to amp up your formal event, work and workation look, the silhouettes are designed in a way to make your day easy, comfortable yet elegant. The collection spans from elevated dresses to panelled trouser suits, wide leg trousers and formal tops and shirts in soothing colours like dark champagne, blue and ivory which are further accentuated with minimal prints and enclosed in comfortable fabrics like organza and tussar silk. Inspired by uniqueness in individual identities, Salt offers custom-made garments that can be made based on your preferences, style, body shape and measurements, ensuring that perfect tailored fit every single time.

What defines this collection?

SALT’s new festive collection, Noor, just as the name suggests is all about spreading light. It’s about the opulence and elegance that the brand believes in. With festivals just about the corner, SALT introduces its own version of festive wear which is extremely versatile, rich and classic. The collection embraces garments made of vibrant fabrics such as organza, tussar and raw silk, with beautiful hues of purple, beige and green. I believe a lot of people like to keep it simple and classy; fabrics like chanderi, raw silk, tussar and organza have their unique sheen and are perfect for this changing weather.

What can we expect next from your label?

We are excited to launch our new Fall-Winter ’21 soon. Stay tuned.

INR 1,850 onwards. saltattire.com

