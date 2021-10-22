It's a pop-up week in Chennai!

Festive edit

With back-to-back festive occasions lined up, make sure you have plenty of apparel options to choose from. Amethyst's brand-new collection presents elegant and contemporary ethnic wear from well-known labels like Anavila, Shorshe, Label Earthen, Deep Thee, Tilla, Shades of India, Tulsi and Baise Gaba. October 22. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.

Bling is back

Wild Milan is back again in a month and this time round it’s for a festive pop-up featuring quite a few brands that will be exhibiting in the city for the first time including Thanjavur-based Swathi’s Silk House that focuses on heritage and contemporary weaves; jewellery brand Shrivee’s Collection from Chennai that features artificial jewellery; and Chennai-based footwear brand Penahi that focuses on contemporary and traditional jutis. October 23 & 24. At Folly, Amethyst.

Ethnic joys

Kolkata-based pop-up property Sutra comes to Chennai for the first time with an exciting line-up of ethnic Indian apparel to international western wear, accessories, home décor, lifestyle products and more from across the country. Look forward to several brands that will be visiting the city for the first time, including Katangi-based Shraddha Agrawal’s Saanvi with beautiful evening lehengas and ethnic wear; jewellery from Mumbai-based label Usman Zariwala; and couture designer suits from Chandigarh-based Eza and many more! October 25 & 26. At Hyatt Regency.

Retail therapy

Vimonisha is back with a festive special pop-up featuring two designers and their Autumn/Winter collections. Look forward to Raniwala 1881’s curated collections of traditional jewels of India in their latest collection Gharana — Stories through Generations; and Bengaluru-based ethnic and bridal wear label Latha Puttanna’s Autumn/Winter collection featuring festive and evening wear for women, men, and kids. October 26 & 27. At Folly, Amethyst.