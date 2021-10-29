Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: Your fashion can be conscious too, here's how!

With the pandemic making us more conscious about the world around us, a lot of people have also turned their attention to wearing natural and eco-friendly clothes. And this need has gone beyond simply choosing sustainable clothing — the new normal is to wear clothes made from fabrics that are not just eco-friendly but are also not necessarily a part of a long industrial process that is sure to affect the environment at one stage or another.

Whether it’s repurposing wood pulp or simply harnessing plants in inventive ways to create innovative fibers, brands across the world are now proving that fruits, vegetables, flowers and trees can be ‘green sources’ for the fabrics of the future. Here is a curated list of products that are now available in the market and will deliver right to your doorstep.

Corn couture

This all natural shirt has been handcrafted in corn fabric and dyed with haritaki or kadukkai (hog plum). Detailed with shell buttons, no chemicals were used in the process and the waste was recycled completely. Tuck it in or leave it out or knot it, that’s up to you, the shirt brings a burst of brightness into any ensemble. INR 4,200. shopdhuri.com

Lactose tolerant

Handcrafted from milk fabric, woven with fibres extracted from a protein called Casein that is present in milk, the pH level of this fabric is equivalent to that of the human skin. This is a classic midi dress featuring a pleated round neckline, a smocked waistline and statement sleeves. INR 3,696. amala.earth

Go bananas!

These ice mint airy pants are handcrafted from 100 per cent banana fibre with a slit on side seams and a relaxed fitting. They work as lounge pants or as your vacation wear and are coloured using azo-free dyes. INR 3,600. shopdhuri.com

Woody vibes

Made from sustainable eucalyptus fibres, TENCEL™ Lyocell is known for its silky softness, absorbency and smooth, cool-to-the-touch feel. This Crescent Stitch Quilt features a recycled polyester filling, making it an easy layering piece for colder months or perfect on its own when it gets warmer. INR 4,000 onwards. westelm.in

Soy cute!

This front open, dark green cape that is handcrafted from 100 per cent soya fibre and detailed with a handwoven cotton yoke with contrast cotton lace is the perfect way to add drama to any ensemble. INR 4,200. shopdhuri.com

Cactus chic



Alba is a leaf-thin wallet made using cactus leaves from Mexico. Ideal for fans of a minimal wallet, Alba keeps it simple with one compartment that comes with a slip-in pocket and six card slots, all of it secured with a zip closure. INR 2,280. myarture.com

Lotus love

Hand woven shawls using the fibres from the stems of the lotus, this fabric, often touted as the silkiest fabric known to humankind, keeps you cool on a hot day and vice versa. Available with this Singapore based brand, in a range of colours. INR 23,500 approx. hannahsan.com

