Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy makes her debut at 2021 Met Gala

Pictures from the 2021 Met Gala have been dominating our screens since morning. The event that's considered "Super Bowl Of Fashion" returned after its 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone were the Indian celebs who had walked the red carpet at the previous editions, this year a new face debuted and represented our country. Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked at the coveted event dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble.

In line with this year’s theme - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Sudha sported an opulent military-inspired haute couture look by ace Indian couturiers Falguni Shane Peacock. The dress, inspired by the American Revolution, was a bright gold sculptured gown with a dramatic four-meter metallic train with a medley of hues borrowed from the American flag. The designers took over 250 hours to handcraft the stunning piece. Adding a dash of brilliance to her look was a statement custom-designed ear cuff by Farah Ali Khan. Fashion connoisseur Sudha Reddy is the first non-film personality from the state of Telangana to have been invited to the global affair, which has seen Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala gracing its previous editions.



Talking about her experience, Sudha Reddy shares, “The Met Gala has been one of the most aspirational landmark events in the world of style, one that is keenly admired by fashion greats. Monday evening’s intimate gathering was an extremely rewarding outing for me as I was able to exchange notes with many notable personalities, some of whom are extremely keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in the future.”

The evening saw top names from the global fashion and entertainment fraternity such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Alicia Keys, Rita Ora, Mindy Kaling, Emily Blunt, Pharrell Williams, Maluma, Kris Jenner, Mary J. Blige, Kirsten Stewart, Kate Hudson, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Kid Cudi, Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Fox, Jennifer Hudson, Brooklyn Beckham sashaying down the steps of Metropolitan Museum Of Art in their finest best at fashion’s greatest night. The theme - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, honoured legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history.