From Amit Aggarwal to Jayanti Reddy, Chennai-based multi-brand store Tifara retails exciting designer labels 

Deepthi Reddy Bashyam loves all things beautiful. Poised and elegant in a bejwelled Ridhi Mehra gown the director of the multi-brand store Tifara was clearly excited about her new store that opened recently, bang in the middle of the bustling Khader Nawaz Khan Road. The sprawling 5,000 square feet space was resplendent with swirls of embellished drapes, wispy gowns and opulent wedding ensembles, all boasting coveted labels including Anushree Reddy’s latest edit that added a celebratory vibe to the occasion.

Deepthi Reddy wearing a Ridhi Mehra creation

Haute topic

Fresh from the fashion week circuit, we catch up with Deepthi over a cuppa as we chat about trends, designers, popular hues and all things fashion. As the curator of the store, she informs us that she is currently working with nearly 300 designers and is showcasing about 30 labels at Tifara. “We started with a smaller space down Jaganathan Street a decade back. It was during my own wedding that I realised there was a dearth of designer label options in the city. I wanted to bring something that the city didn’t have. I remember my store was the only one that had Shyamal & Bhumika back then,” says the entrepreneur with a smile, even as we admire a midnight blue Amit Aggarwal gown that glitters subtlety with intricate metal work that is a rage on the ramps, right now.

Ensembles from the Amit Aggarwal collection

Designer diary

Talking about trends, Deepthi tells us that floral prints are big in men’s wear this season, and sure enough we note designer P a y a l Singhal’s collection softening the view with peaches and cream hues, and bold floral motifs in the menswear section. Meanwhile, chanderi continues to be the favourite fabric for trousseau lines since “it is a versatile, breathable and strong material for holding up heavy embroidery and handwork.” Any hue that caught your eye? “One colour that is rocking this season is purple. Purple is the new black. I think it’s a neutral colour. Anyway, there are no rules — even a summer wedding will see a deep purple...,” says the fashionista. We notice that designer Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection Fiza on display gives a nod to that palette with their signature royal purple. The edit celebrates timeless zardozi juxtaposed with rich benarasi weaves along with contrasting and electric shades with unique cuts for this festive season. While there is a smattering of interesting accessories and exquisite shoes to pick from, one can expect more than couture and occasion wear for your wardrobe here. We find a surprising line-up of casual and daily wear tunics and of course a collection of co-ords. What next? Look out for the latest collections from designers Namrata Joshipura and Purvi Doshi soon, and if you are lucky you could meet the designers at the store.

INR 3,500 onwards.

Nungambakkam.