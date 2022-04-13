AMPM is in Chennai with its latest edit, Ehsaas, which also marks its 20th anniversary!

AMPM turns 20 this year and while they’re reinventing themselves in many new ways — from their focus to how they rebrand themselves — the label is now officially just AMPM and not AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi. What started as a passion project for Priyanka after graduating from the University of Arts, London with a master’s degree in fashion and apparel design, the label has now evolved into a two decade-old luxury brand to reckon with. In town with their latest collection, Ehsaas, a SS ’22 edit, we caught up with Priyanka, the creative director of the brand, to find out more.

Tell us a little bit about the current SS ’22 collection?

Ehsaas is a deeply personal collection; it draws from my very own journey of evolution, a manifestation of my current state of being. The collection this season reflects the intimate nature of an awakening. Those moments when realisations come to you in waves, helping you see an ocean of things — clearer and deeper.

What is the colour palette you’ve chosen?

The colours are all very earthy, humble if you may say. Muted tones of olive, tan and dusty browns underline the sense of everyday luxury. There are also icy blues and deep indigos, ivories for summer days and rich wines for evenings.

What are the fabrics used?

The fabrics used are fine linens, lush chanderi silks and summery cottons. Fabrics that don’t restrict you rather enable you to quietly go on about your day.

Priyanka Modi

What are the silhouettes one can expect to see?

The silhouettes were designed very mindfully, allowing for people to feel centred whilst wearing them. Longline, asymmetric, billowy silhouettes that let you be — you can attend all your meetings and go to an intimate dinner later, walk around the city, dance or do absolutely nothing in these pieces.

Twenty years down, how are you reinventing and redefining AMPM?

We have a new consumer today, one that is diverse, discerning and driven. Their needs are for products that enable their transitional lifestyles that can seamlessly take them from day to evening, work to vacation or even season to season. That is what we aim to do now, bring ease and a value-for-money proposition to people with multi-faceted lives, via design that is a modern mix of the classic and the contemporary — blending the best from both worlds.

INR 10,000 onwards. 11 am to 7 pm. April 16 & 17. Also being featured are pieces from their previous edit, Bidri. At Tifara.

