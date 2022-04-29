Chennai-based Bandana Narula brings summer to town with her new collection

Chennai-based Bandana Narula began her foray into fashion under the name Studio Saanvi in the year 2012 and rose to prominence through her perfect fits and creative designs that grabbed the imagination of city fashionistas.

Coming from a family that dealt with textiles, Bandana’s love affair with clothes began at quite a young age. Equipped with a deep understanding of fabrics, Bandana decided to pursue a Masters in Fashion Merchandising from Pearl Academy of Fashion after completing her B Com.

Armed with a strong academic background in fashion and after two years of fashion designing experience, she started her own design studio and soon rebranded as the eponymous label, Bandana Narula. There’s been no turning back, since. We catch up with the designer to talk shop and understand what her SS ’22 edit, Boho, has in store for the city.

“Boho is a line that’s close to my heart and closer still to my personal style. My deep interest in geometrics and loose drapes give life to this collection. With carefully chosen pastel shades and intricately embedded elements in print and embellishments, Boho redefines the spirit of the Bohemian look. Arrows and triangles make up the key elements in print depicting a style that would make the wearer stand out in any crowd. The collection is a blend of Indian silhouettes with a western twist. The line is playful yet elegant and stylish with enough glamour to floor any beholder,” says Bandana, creative director of the brand.

Bandana Narula

The current collection introduces a range of budget designer wear along with outfits for large occasions and focuses on pastel shades like flamingo pink, aquamarine, silver grey and pearl white; chosen primarily for their summery feel.

“The fabrics chosen for this collection are all specific to summer. We’ve got sunflower silks, georgettes, organza and raw silk (for the lehengas) and the edit boasts of a wide range of silhouettes — from kaftans, tops, co-ord sets and dresses to lehengas and anarkalis — there’s something for every occasion,” concludes Bandana.

INR 4,900 onwards. At Alwarpet.

