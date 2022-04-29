Kalai by Tribe Amrapali takes inspiration from Thanjavur temples and art

Tribe Amrapali, an offshoot of popular jewellery brand Amrapali, is moving into regional aesthetics from all across India and one of their first collections is inspired by Tamil jewellery culture and the city of Thanjavur. The brand new collection, called Kalai (meaning art), is inspired by Thanjavur paintings, the city’s many temples and a Tamil ethos that seeps through every nook and corner of the city. We speak to Akanksha Arora, CEO, Tribe Amrapali; to find out more about this exciting new collection.

“Tribe Amrapali has branched out from the essence of the mother brand Amrapali and offers contemporary and affordable designs of silver, gold-plated silver and metal jewellery. Tribe Amrapali represents traditional folklore in a young and vibrant embodiment and the brand is based out of Jaipur where we manufacture all our hand crafted pieces of jewellery in workshops across the city,” explains Akanksha.

The design team at Tribe Amrapali comprises qualified jewellery designers and most of them come from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and other such design institutes across India. “Instead of doing a contemporary and modern collection, we wanted to do a collection inspired by the rich heritage of our country. Kalai is therefore inspired by the classic paintings and the temple architecture of Thanjavur and is jewellery made out of gold-plated silver with pearls, onyx and lapis ornamentations,” she further adds.

Akanksha Arora

Staying true to the colours of the art from Thanjavur, the artwork focuses on reds, greens, sky blues, blacks and sea greens in water colours on handmade paper with 24 karat gold foiling. What makes them even more special is the fact that the paintings used in this collection have embossed areas which gives them a 3D effect, true to the style of Thanjavur paintings.

INR 6,000 onwards. Available online.

