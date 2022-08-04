Chennai-based couturier Stephin Lalan unveils his fourth collection, a spring-summer edit, La Boheme

Stephin Lalan, whose eponymous label is fast becoming one of the most loved unisex and gender neutral brands based out of Chennai, is also a champion of the anti-fit movement in fashion. Popular with several celebs across South India including Lakshmi Manchu, Ranjini Haridas, Ramya NSK and Priya Prakash Varrier; this collection marks his fourth edit since he began his own label in 2018.

“I first began my journey in fashion as an assistant to designer Rehane Yavar Dhala in Chennai after I graduated from Vogue Institute of Fashion (Bengaluru) in 2015. Ever since, my focus has been on gender neutral silhouettes in anti-fit all-inclusive sizes as I think fashion should be for everyone,” begins the young designer.

Silhouettes from La Bohème

His 22-piece edit, La Bohème, features kaftans, tunics, shirts, co-ord sets and other versatile singles that can be worn as ensembles, day to night, and are non-seasonal. “My SS ’22 is inspired by gypsy culture and their fashion. Generally, I play around with non-fitted silhouettes, colour-block, free-size and my design is all about the drape and fall, giving a leaner silhouette. This time we’ve also done a lot of fraying on many garments,” Stephin adds.

With pastels like lilac, baby pink, off-white, and peach; and darker tones like emerald green, sapphire blue and fuschia pink — the whole collection features silhouettes in cotton or cellulose cotton. “Next up, I’m planning my SS ’23 edit that will focus on embroidery — something that I have never experimented with before,” concludes the designer.

INR 4,000 onwards. By appointment only. Book on Instagram. Also at Meraki Lifestyle Store, Puducherry.

