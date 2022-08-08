Custom-made men’s apparel brand, Tistabene, releases a brand new summer collection

One of the most popular online stores for bespoke men’s apparel in India right now, Jaipur-based Tistabene is making all the right impressions and how! Founded in 2019 by Pramod Darda and Siddharth Darda, the brand’s name translates into ‘looks good on you’ in Italian. After a successful start in the gems and jewelry export business, the duo decided to start an e-commerce brand keeping in mind the aspirations of the young Indian consumer that appreciates style and seeks to have luxury brands but at an affordable price. As a brand that focuses on custom-made apparel, we speak to co-owner Siddharth Darda to find out more about their latest summer collection:

As a brand that stays online, do you follow seasons?

Yes, Tistabene keeps an eye on every season from summer designs to winter to weddings. Our recent most is a summer collection consisting of T-shirts, co-ord sets and gym wear. The summer collection utilized different fabrics that are breathable, which are essential for summer. For our all-year wedding collection, we focus on kurtas and Nehru jackets. We also have quite a few other seasonless collections including: a floral collection, a geometric collection, a decorative collection and few more.

Siddharth Darda

What are the kinds of silhouettes you work with?

Silhouettes are the key to our designs, especially since we deal with custom-made men’s apparel. It’s the foundation that we build on. All of the pieces in our line are intended to fit the body like a second skin and flatter the figure. We want to accentuate the wearer’s assets and keep everything in proportion to work for all men. So beyond the kurtas and jackets, we’ve got the resort shirt, the bonded pocket shirt, the woven T-shirt, the track top and the polo T-shirt, among many others. Our kurtas and jackets also come in many interesting traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

What are the kinds of fabrics you’ve stuck to in the recent summer collection?

We’ve stuck to crêpe and cotton. Both crêpe and cotton are very durable and easy to wash and fit really well. Plus, they’re really apt for summers.

INR 349 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal