Surat-based Saundh just released its latest edit, Vayu Zari, ahead of an upcoming ‘rakhi’ edit

Surat-based Saundh has just released an extension of their latest collection, Pie in the Sky (SS ’22), and this extended edit, called Vayu Zari is inspired specifically by the element of vayu (air/wind). A passion project by textile enthusiasts Sarabjeet Saluja and his wife Divya, the label was brought to life in 2019, in Mumbai. Today, a team of designers carry ahead their passion, led by Sakshi Sinha, the creative director, a graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Popular with celebs like Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon and Kirti Kulhari, the label’s previous collection Pie in the Sky spread into five elements — Earth (Prithvi), Fire (Agni), Water (Jal), Wind (Vayu) and Sky (Akash).

“Our latest collection, Vayu Zari is a collection inspired by airy prints of the ‘element’ air mixed with rich fabrics like chanderi, jacquard and organza. It is a collection of classic chanderis that are elevated with a twist of bold florals in organza and jacquard. While the previous collection offered breezy resort silhouettes, this one offers easy ethnic styles for your intimate celebrations,” begins Sakshi.

With a colour palette including dusty pinks, fresh olive, powder blues, lemon yellows and timeless ivory, the collection features tunic sets, knee-length dresses, dhoti pants, lehengas, jumpsuits, saris and kaftans.

“Vayu Zari is a beautiful mélange of sequins, bead and poth work. There are a few foil-printed lehengas that add just the right amount of sparkle to your wardrobe. Contrasting fabric and zari hemlines with resham handcrafted tassles also help add our signature touch,” explains Sakshi, also adding, “our next collection is inspired by unexplored landscapes of India and cultures from various regions.”

Their Rakhi edit has also just released online. INR 3,000 onwards. Available online.

