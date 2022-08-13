Maisha by Esha’s new tote bags are trendy and versatile

Homegrown sustainable label Maisha by Esha is always up for something interesting and their latest totes are changing the game when it comes to fuss-free bags. After winning fashionista’s hearts with canvas totes, canvas pouches and tie-dye special bags their favoured fabric this time is cotton jacquard. Available in different colours and sizes, matching moods and occasions the boxy totes with functionality at the core, are a must-have this season. We spoke to co-founder Esha Shah, who first started off the brand known for travel friendly bags, on Instagram. Excerpts:

Tell us about the new collection.

Boxy totes combine a timeless appeal with multipurpose attributes. From business casual to vibrant vacations, the tote bag is key for adding freshness to your wardrobe. This is a core style offering functional details including detachable straps, two inside pockets and a zipper compartment, ideal for holding small accessories and quick access to daily essentials. Featuring a mag-dot closure, it comes in four different cotton jacquard fabrics and the sizes range from a small handy sling to a supersized tote.

Since the brand is known for being travel friendly, what are the offerings this season?

Maisha offers a wide range of products for people aged from 20-45. Being a travel core, it offers a lot of travel friendly products including duffles, handbags, and backpacks. It is also a perfect blend of fun and functional that caters to the day-to-day needs of the user through their tote bags, laptop bags, sling bags, fanny packs and satchels etc. all in bright colourful weaves that brings their bags to life.

What is the USP of the brand?

Maisha derives its name from a Swahili colloquialism which translates to life. This aligns with what the brand has to offer in terms of joy and a lifestyle that is reflective of bohemianism. Maisha is a homegrown lifestyle product startup, set to revolutionise the Indian fashion and retail industry with their bohemian designs, founded on the idea that our products should be handcrafted and handmade by local artisans from the finest weaves of cotton and jute.

At Maisha’s forefront is a father-daughter- husband trio, Nayan Shah, Esha Shah and Neel Vora, whose talented blend ensures a sustainable and bohemian feel enveloped into their baby venture- Maisha.

Future plans?

After exploring the bags industry, now we are venturing into the world of footwear. Maisha has always been a women centric brand and it's time to expand their customer base and cater to the amazing men out there. Taking baby steps towards it, we recently launched a unisex laptop sleeves collection.