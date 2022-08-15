Anamika Khanna stays true to her pret vocabulary in her latest collection for AW ’22, AK-OK, that’s just come to Chennai

Self-taught designer, Anamika Khanna’s rendezvous with style and fashion began when she won the Damania Fashion Award in the year 1995. The Kolkata-based designer then launched her eponymous label in 1998 and has since become one of India’s most celebrated designers with a loyal fan following in Bollywood, dressing celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha, to name a few.

The designer now returns to Chennai with her AW ’22 prêt collection AK-OK, a continuation from her AW ’21 collection of the same name. “This collection is inspired by the fashion essential, denim, interlacing AK-OKs grandeur of amalgamating powerful motifs and deconstructed designs, with a fresh take on the indigo palette. With jackets, capes, kaftans, skirts and robes; this collection offers a very wide range that knows no age, no brackets and no rules,” says Anamika who has showcased her collections at the Paris Fashion Week and the London Fashion Week in the past.

The new line is a shifting play on fluid lines with powerful motifs and deconstructive designs. “Transitioning from day to evening with ease and from dressed up to dress down with as much ease, there is a lot of play on bold colours this time, contrary to the monochromes from our AW ’21 edit. The styles are fresh and vibrant and are laid out by a running theme of a bohemian goddess,” the designer concludes.

INR 19,000 onwards. At Evoluzione.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal