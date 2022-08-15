Yugen and Bhavani, from Chennai-based Inaki, celebrate Lambadi handicrafts and reimagined jamakalam carpets

City-based Inaki just released two new edits focusing on Lambadi embroidery and jamakalam bags. The brand, which is fast becoming a much-loved label within eco-conservation, upcycling, green handicraft and handloom circles, is helmed by software engineer-turned-designer Lakshmi Subramaniam and already has a loyal set of fans across the globe including internet celebrity vlogger Sailaja Talkies. The two new collections — Yugen (apparel) and Bhavani (jamakalam bags) are now available online and on order and we catch up with Lakshmi to find out more:

“I began designing clothes when I returned to Chennai after an eight-year stint as a software engineer abroad. Once back, I decided to pursue this passion and began with an experimental label called Zuri in 2016. Once I had more confidence, I launched Inaki in 2018 and there has been no turning back since,” begins Lakshmi.

Jamakalam bags from Bhavani

Ensembles from Yugen

Based in Sholinganallur, the label’s new apparel collection Yugen is named after a Japanese concept. “Yugen refers to the emotion you feel deep within when you chance upon something aesthetically appealing in Japanese. It refers to inner beauty and not superficial beauty. The collection is made up of four small capsule collections — Secret Garden, Lily Pond, Pomegranate Garden and Summer Rain in a colour palette of grey and off-white. We’ve collaborated with an NGO called Buriya that works with Lambadi artisans in Tiruvannamalai and so you will notice Lambadi hand embroidery on most pieces,” adds the eclectic designer.

The new release also includes Bhavani, a collection of bags made from jamakalam carpets in an effort to preserve the fast-disappearing carpet-weaving handicraft from the town of Bhavani in Erode.

“Our apparel collections feature shirts, dresses and tops in cotton and we’re still working on more additions to Yugen. Next up, we’re adding another capsule collection of unisex cotton clothing in chambray and off-white to Yugen,” concludes Lakshmi.

INR 2,500 onwards. Available online.

