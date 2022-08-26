Collage in Chennai moves to a new address with four new edits and 50+ labels on rack!

Chennai’s much-loved multi-brand couture store is now moving to a new store and will feature brand new collections from Aseem Kapoor (Delhi), Lajjoo C (Mumbai), Jayanthi Reddy (Hyderabad) and Payal Khandwala (Delhi) at the new store launch. The store will also feature older collections from 50+ designers including returning favourites like Pooja & Keyur (Ahmedabad).

Choosing an art deco home personifying the laid back life of the ’70s in Chennai; this new address, presents its story through what will be carefully orchestrated experiences. “As a brand, we believe in constantly evolving our design story. Not just through the careful curation of our collections, but also with the spaces we showcase our stories in. COVID-19 has taught us the importance of finding our inner zen through a walk down memory boulevard. It’s time for old fables to be told anew and the new world to absorb what is old and classic. This newest address personifies this belief. The inspiration behind the choice of space is a combined reflection of the old with the present,” explains Lata Madhu, owner and founder of Collage.



Sparsely furnished with furniture from India’s brass city Moradabad — the store allows space to play with form in a chic and skilful manner. Art by Mumbai-based Sam Madhu — a young and talented graphic artist — rings in the blend of the old with the new. The tables made from patented Indian stones also add to the vibe of the space.

Also look forward to collections from several other city favourites, including Delhi-based brands Péro, Kshitij Jalori and Suket Dhir, among several others.

Opening on August 26. Rutland Gate, Nungambakkam.

