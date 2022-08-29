Rage by Jayesh Shah Label — is an interesting departure from the mainstays of wedding fashion for men in India

Launched less than a year ago, luxury wedding eponymous menswear brand Jayesh Shah Label — a part of the house of Telon (one of Mumbai’s most well-regarded high-end menswear brands, established in 1986) — began their foray into an exclusive bespoke menswear brand that focused on the groom and has already become a favourite with several celebrities including Harshavardhan Rane and Aryan Singh, to name a few. Already out with their second collection since, Rage; their previous collection, Asteria, was inspired by galaxies and other intergalactic objects, and featured geometric and abstract beaded patterns in blue and black. We catch up with founder Jayesh Shah to find out more about the latest release:

Where did your passion for fashion come from?

At the age of 17, when my father’s Telon store had just opened in Bandra, I started visiting it quite frequently and gradually started to fall in love with the exquisite hand-crafted apparel. This is when my fashion career really got underway. I had always wanted to launch my own clothing line ever since. I had grown up researching materials and cuts and my galaxy bundi outfit, which Telon’s in Kemps Corner proudly displayed, was the very first thing I ever created. There has been no turning back since.

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

What was your previous collection about?

Asteria was motivated by the galaxy and intergalactic objects that pushed the limits of form and function through my fantastical imagination. Changing up the instantly recognisable blue and black designs of a space agency, the geometric and abstract beaded patterns, I ensured, gleamed under shimmering lights, giving the impression of an ocean full of stars in the night sky — making the collection an amusingly camp take on the familiar iconography of space travel.

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

And what about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

The modern-day hustler who fearlessly owns his vibe and skillfully channels his inner flamboyance to stand out from the crowd is the target audience for my new line, the Rage collection. It captures the ferocious spirit of the urban alpha guy and bridges the gap in Indo-fusion ethnic wear with relaxed yet stylish clothing that travels across both ends of the spectrum with amazing ease while maintaining Indianness and exuding energy and joy. It is a timeless ensemble appropriate for any occasion, including crazy after-parties, noon weddings and of course, bachelor parties.

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

How different is this collection from your previous one?

I’ve always found my inspiration in the street, in the textures, colours and personalities of the individuals I pass, as well as in the symbolic significance of clothes and the micro culture that surrounds it. The idea of craftsmanship and the degree of ability needed to create a suit or a sherwani also excite me. The general public’s definition of streetwear appears to include virtually little of what was once called streetwear. Since streetwear fashion has left the skate park and is now accessible to a younger generation who had not previously thought of fashion as a means of self-expression, I have included many more styles and materials, including denim, to my occasion wear that I hadn’t before.

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

Ensemble from Rage by Jayesh Shah Label

Do take us through the colour palette:

Along with navy blues and greys that work in a variety of settings, we also have pastel hues that are ideal for brunches and pool parties.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

From rich benaras and wool floral bomber jackets to cut-dana embroidered sherwani sets in lively hues and velvety tuxedos, the collection has all you need to transform your style narrative, one festive piece at a time. It all starts with hand-painted resham embroidery and pure hand-woven brocade.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

This collection consists of robe suits, off-beat and exclusive jackets, suits and co-ord sets.

Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?

Yes, we have already conceptualised the new collection, and event wear is unquestionably its main focus.

INR 15,000 onwards. Available on the Instagram page, online and at Telon stores.

