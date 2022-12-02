Sports innerwear brand TRYB, launches first of its kind athletic underwear for men

This innerwear brand for men specifically engineered for athletes. It's called TRYB. And Chennai-based partners Sridharan Jayabal and Vikranth Reddy who have over 15 years of experience in the underwear business tells us they were inspired to create it after finding a gap in the market for sports specific underwear. "Underwear usage is like that of a toothbrush. Users don't know when to replace them and we are here for that very purpose - to educate the Indian market on the need for innerwear that moves along with your body without causing any hindrance in movement," Sridharan says.

Born from a love for sports and a dream to create distinctive products in the garment industry, TRYB which launched in November positions itself as a lifestyle brand that is community oriented, edgy and contemporary.

While the Activ collection is designed for everyday athletes, the Pro collection is for men who are more inclined in sports/fitness. The New York collection is stated to be the country's first compression boxers and is designed to promote maximum durability and comfort. This incorporates the use of superior and appropriate fabric (nylon spandex and Kooltex polyester spandex) and contemporary designs with a soft waistband, distinctive cuts and texture and vibrant colours.

Available online. INR 499 upwards.