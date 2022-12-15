Couturier Amritha Ram’s KHHK finally finds a home in Collage, Chennai!

Label KH House of Khaddar (KHHK), where the first KH stands for none other than Kamal Haasan, is finally retailing out of a store in Chennai and their first collection, Warp & Weft — weaving sartorial magic — is all set to release at Collage in the coming week. We caught up with designer and stylist Amritha Ram to find out more about the new edit.

“This collection from KHHK is inspired by sport and travel, hence I would call it sporty chic. By sporty chic, we mean a laid-back street style that brings sporty elements and urban aesthetics together in one outfit. It’s a celebration of fabric, colour and pattern while tapping into the country’s tradition of weaving nature’s most beautiful hand spun fabric — khaddar,” begins couturier Amritha Ram.

“We work to create responsible collections that do not damage the ecosystem and work actively to inspire our consumers to invest in high-quality pieces that have a longer lifespan. While we strive to achieve that, we also add that KHHK stands apart for its artisanal fashion and how ethical and consciously-produced clothes can still be highly covetable,” adds the popular designer.

KHHK’s Warp & Weft comprises versatile pieces like miniskirts, bralettes, co-ord sets, dresses, blazers, suits, trenches and trousers that work as separates and as ensembles and stick to pop-colours.

“We are excited to collaborate with a global brand taking its roots from the very core of Chennai and the label will be a permanent stay with us. Every season, there will be a change in the collection and we will stock up depending on the designer’s production,” says Lata Madhu, founder, Collage.

INR 16,000 onwards. December 20 onwards. At Collage.

