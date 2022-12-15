Sneha Arora is back in Chennai with her latest edit, Overdressed

Kolkata-based and much-loved eponymous label Sneha Arora is back with a new collection, their AW ’22 festive edit, Overdressed. Focusing on silhouettes ideal for upcoming Christmas parties, this collection is finally in the city after her previous edit, Tomorrowland, and has won many takers.

“When I started the label, I was really interested in prints. I wanted to create a brand that was classic, and that people could repeat and restyle,” begins Sneha, who defines her brand as ‘artful’ and says that her clothes are designed to tell stories from everyday life.

“The new collection, Overdressed is all about frills and brighter prints in high-end fabrics. It’s an edit of bold abstract prints set into dupions, silk satins, sheer organzas and crisp taffetas. The idea is to overdress and stand out during the season, since it is after all, a festive collection,” shares the couturier, who graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kolkata.

“We’ve got lovely hues of yellow, dark green, dark indigo, a nice blush pink, hues of gold, peaches, khaki and midnight. The collection sticks to abstract prints in florals and we’ve done a lot of paint prints like brush strokes on flowy silk shirts, printed fun co-ordinated sets, draped overlap dresses and wrap skirts for women; and shirts for men. The silhouettes we’re bringing to Collage are classy and dressy enough for an evening out,” adds the designer, who is a favourite with celebs like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre and Neha Dhupia, to name a few. Next up, the label plans to release a collection just in time for SS ’23, focusing on a resort-like edit.

INR 12,000 onwards. At Collage.

