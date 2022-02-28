Tina Eapen is back with Rose Garden, her SS ’22 edit!

Keeping her silhouettes simple and her colour palettes even simpler, Bengaluru-based designer, Tina Eapen’s latest collection Rose Garden is a dedication to our resilient spirit. Back in the city after two years, the designer who is very popular with several Malayali celebs including Poornima Indrajit and Ranjini Haridas, calls this collection, “a breath of fresh air.”

“This collection hopes to be something nice, peppy and celebratory after two whole years of the pandemic. With people slowly venturing out of their homes and social events finally being marked on our calendars, I felt it was time for a collection that reflected this renewed energy. I wanted to mark this energy through the vivid motif of flowers and create pieces in comfortable fabrics like mul cotton and silk that would be perfect as a summer outfit and can also be accessorized into a party number,” says Tina who is a MBA graduate who began designing purely out of passion.

“I wanted to stick to pastels like vanilla, white, blush pink, teal green and summer grey that are soothing, light and subtle and like my previous collections; this one too is focused on kurta sets and saris,” the designer adds. Already working on her next collection that will be a chanderi line; the designer tells us that this year marks her tenth year as a designer and that the upcoming collection will focus on deeper shades of the colours used in Rose Garden.

INR 2,950 onwards.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal