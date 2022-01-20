Unisex label The Pot Plant finds its way to Chennai!

Delhi-based unisex label The Pot Plant is now six years old and has finally found its way to Chennai! A regular favourite with celebs Taapsee Pannu and Ranveer Singh among many others, the label was created as a sustainable solution to reviving and popularising indigenous handloom and crafts. In the city for the first time, the label — a brainchild of designers Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri — was a response to the fast fashion they saw booming around them when they met at design school 12 years ago.

“Fast fashion was booming at that time and handloom and crafts were fast being replaced by synthetic fabrics, we even saw chikankari work on georgettes etc. We noticed a gap. We wanted to fill that gap by creating clothes that are rooted in handloom and crafts, but are easy separates and young in the way we aesthetically choose to create them. We wanted clothes that had no age barrier or gender barrier,” shares Resham who launched The Pot Plant with Sanya in 2015 after they both graduated with BA (Hons) degrees in Design from Pearl Academy, Delhi.

Sanya Suri & Resham Karmchandani

Liquid Love, the collection being showcased in the city, celebrates the label’s eco-friendly and androgynous vibes. “The collection has a lot of vibrant colours that are trans-seasonal and work very well even for the coming Spring-Summer season. These pieces work for simple occasions where you want to dress down and just by adding an accessory here and there, you can elevate it to something that totally works even for a festive occasion. The collection focuses on bandhini from artisans based in Bhuj and is in silk and cotton silk. We’ve got dresses, kaftans and kurtas that work as dresses too, in mustards, reds, wines, purples, greens — so, basically, it’s a very fluid collection and a lot can be done with each individual piece,” adds Resham.

INR 5,000 onwards. At Collage.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal