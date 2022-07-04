Couturier JJ Valaya to venture into precious jewellery, launches a curated line of rare pieces

The desire for the line has been there for many years and I have been waiting for the right time. I will be completing three decades in this industry this year and having launched the World of Valaya, which is perhaps the most wonderful experiential space I have ever done, I thought it was prime time to start working on the precious jewellery line. So, we started with a curated line of very rare and precious jewels and in the course of the next few months, we will be launching a full-fledged JJ Valaya jewellery line designed personally by me.

What led to the curated line?

Our brand has been synonymous with royalty and is known for fine detailing and grandeur. Since jewellery is something that we do not do in-house, we had to look for a perfect partner; somebody who has a legacy in craftsmanship and skill to be able to interpret what I had in my mind. This is why we went for Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh, the creators of Patiala Royals operating since 1866, and I am very happy that they have exact standards of perfection in terms of quality and workmanship. Having a legacy of nearly one-and-a-half centuries is rare.

Tell us more about the edit.

It’s a curated line so I personally went into several archives and picked up some very few and rare pieces and took them out to showcase at the World of Valaya. Going forward, we will have our line interpreted in three distinct statements – royal, nomad, and art deco. We will have an extensive line for women and some special pieces for men as well.

Is the line occasion wear only?

Most of the pieces are targeted toward weddings as that’s where India really shops. Also, there are a whole lot of separates that can be worn anytime other than a wedding.