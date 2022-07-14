The Summer House unveils Jaipur Ahoy! — their latest collection inspired by the Pink City

Bengaluru-based label, The Summer House, was among the first to bring the concept of sustainable and eco-conscious fashion to our attention, back in 2015. Over the years, they’ve continued to remain focused on slow living through interesting yet laid back and dreamy capsule collections, comprising skillfully constructed clothing crafted from handpicked earth-friendly fabrics. Most recently, co-founders Shivangini Padhiyar and Rekha Datla unveiled their latest collection, Jaipur Ahoy! — a departure from their previous work owing to their liberal use of vibrant hues and block prints, Shivangini tells us more about what to expect:

Your last collection was a line of stark white dresses. What influenced it?

Our last collection was called Shwet. We wanted to design white dresses for things more interesting than getting married. The dresses were laid back but not casual.

Tell us about your new collection?

Jaipur Ahoy! is inspired by the city of Jaipur, its architecture, vibrancy and colours. In this collection, we’ve used a lot of bold colours. We’ve also used block printing, which we haven’t in a while.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Yes. The jharoka print — it is inspired by the architecture of the Hawa Mahal.

Take us through the colour palette.

The colour palette is much bolder than our usual picks. We’ve used bright red, mithai pink, mineral blue, cerulean blue, sage green, emerald green, smoke green, soft black and beige.

What silhouettes can we look forward to?

We’ve chosen boxy, free flowing shapes that are versatile enough to be styled in many ways. We have a couple of jackets for layering, comfortable shirt dresses to choose from, smart trousers and anti-fit shirts and tops.

INR 4,000 onwards. At Bombaim, Ballygunge, Kolkata; Jayanagar, Bengaluru; and available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal