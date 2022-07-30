Hyderabad’s most famous pop-up, Chapter One, debuts in Chennai today!

One of the most well-known pop-ups from Hyderabad makes its way to Chennai tomorrow for the first time and promises brand new labels from across the country for the discerning shopaholic. Featuring ethnic and western couture, footwear, jewellery and accessories; Chapter One is being curated by co-founders.

Look forward to popular brands like Delhi-based Pozruh that focuses on western wear and is bringing a collection of effortlessly cool sustainable silhouettes that use natural organic fabrics such as hemp and handloom denim in upcycle techniques. There’s also Kolkata-based Kavya Singh Kundu with a collection of slow fashion pieces with a visual language that’s fresh and fun.

“We are elated to be able to finally do a pop-up in Chennai since this was long due. We are bringing the best designers we have worked with so far and truly believe that the Chennai crowd would have an amazing time exploring unique pieces from these homegrown brands,” says co-founder Snigdha who also runs Pop and Shine Events and Ara Collective India in Hyderabad. “We have curated a good mix of everything for the upcoming show, hence we promise to have something for everyone,” chimes in co-founder Shika who is also the director of Kens (a real estate and construction company in Bengaluru).

Snigdha Reddy & Shika Reddy

Also look forward to ethnic and contemporary silhouettes for women from Jaipur-based Baise Gaba and contemporary women’s couture from Kolkata-based Richa Khemka among 32 other brands being showcased at the pop-up.

INR 1,000 upwards. 11 am onwards. Today. At The Folly, Amethyst.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal