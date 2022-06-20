The Haelli is fast becoming one of the country’s most-loved eclectic sari brands

Already a popular name with celebs like Sonali Kulkarni and Vidya Balan, eclectic sari brand The Haelli is fast becoming one of the country’s most exciting names when it comes to the six-yard wonder. The name Haelli comes from Helli (a short form of Haveli), a commonly used synonym for the huge ancestral homes in the villages of Haryana. The brainchild of Neha Sahu, a Gurugram-based contemporary designer, the label is a passion project and is slowly making its way into the list of must-have Indian sari brands. We catch up with Neha to find out more about their latest offerings:

How did the idea of Haelli begin? And what does the name mean?

The idea of starting The Haelli came to me as a passion that later turned into my profession. It was my passion project at the time, which I was pursuing alongside a full-time job. The idea was to create something different and unique and target the modern audience — that appreciates quirky and fun prints.

What makes the saris available from the brand different from everything else available in the market?

The Haelli sari is one-of-a-kind, and you won’t find it anywhere else on the market. Our extensive collection of saris features a wide range of colour combinations as well as quirky and interesting styles. As a result, you’ll rarely see it on any of the various fabric alternatives. We also provide customisation, allowing you to select the cloth you want.

Do you follow seasons in terms of releases of your collections?

Seasons do play a role in the launching of our collections. We have major releases during the spring, summer, monsoon, festivals, and winter months. Mini capsule collections are also available, which feature the release of three to five products per month or within 45 days. Our summer collection is already available. We’ve introduced a collection of sarees in summer-appropriate pastel colours, as the summer months tend to be hot and humid. Fabrics such as cotton, organza and georgette have been included to ensure that it is light, airy and comfortable to wear.

Who is the ideal Haelli consumer?

Our merchandise is not gender-specific. They have been carefully created to reflect the current state of fashion. The draping technique has now become so popular that it is enjoyed by everyone. Whether it is a teenage girl or an elderly person, these saris are appropriate for every occasion. As a result, we have something to suit everyone’s preferences.

What’s next from the House of Haelli?

In the following months, we’ll be introducing additional handcrafted items. Different prints, needlework patterns, and fabrics will also be highlighted.

INR 1,999 onwards. Available online.

