Emporio Armani’s SS’23 collection has carefree and stylish options

Emporio Armani unveiled its SS’23 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The Italian high-fashion brand’s latest drop scores high on comfort. It features shirts, jackets, trousers, lapel jackets and more covering a vast spectrum of casual and formal wear options for men.

The fits are loose and easy and details like slits and cutouts add a dash of boldness. Signature Armani blazers are also part of the collection. With over two dozen designs unveiled, the garments are apt for occasions ranging from formal meetings and cocktail parties to casual brunches or even travel.

The hues are largely earthy with beige, off whites and multiple shades of blue dominating the looks. A bit of green – neon and its more soothing versions, add pops of brightness. The looks were accentuated with woven hats with ironically exaggerated brims and undulating rubber sabots that spoke of carefree summers.