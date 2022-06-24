Destello launches their ‘High Summer Collection’ for SS ’22 and the edit is homage to ‘island beach culture’

Think contemporary menswear from Bengaluru and one of the first names that comes to your mind is Destello by Prashant Priyadarshi. The label — that focuses on easy-fit, bright colours and is known for being vegan, pro-minimal wastage and ethically produced — has just released their SS ’22 edit, called quite aptly, the High Summer Collection. We catch up with Prashant to find out more about the edit.

“The new collection was launched in May and is very coastal in its treatment. Most of the prints are named after islands, including Hawaii and Madagascar, and have a really beachy vibe and feel to them. Keeping in mind the weather, the silhouettes are breezy and super comfy and the fabrics are all summer friendly, but would also work for the monsoons that have just arrived,” begins Prashant whose label Destello is a rage with footballers like Sunil Chettri, Udanta Singh Kumam and cricketer S Badrinath.

Ensemble from the High Summer Collection

Sticking to rayon and viscose for most of their silhouettes, Destello often themes their colour palettes according to the season. Expect yellows, oranges, blues, greens and whites reflecting the summer hues of the city of Bengaluru. “Our next collection will take inspiration from this monsoon in the city and we’ll hopefully release it by July end. Expect it to reflect the confused weather of Bengaluru during this season — one moment it’s bright and sunny and the next moment it’s gloomy and grey,” adds Prashant.

The brand which is leading the slow fashion movement in Bengaluru is also now donating three per cent of all of its sales towards feeding stray animals in the city and ensures its packaging is made up of dead stock (left overs often considered waste). The brand also believes in creating fashion that can be worn by anyone, irrespective of gender and silhouettes that can be worn all through the year.

“All our collections are limited edition and kind of seasonless. They usually work for more than one season. We do not over stock because we believe in minimum wastage and we make simple patterns with simple prints to reduce the cut out fabrics which often add quite a bit to the final waste,” concludes Prashant.

INR 900 onwards. Available online.

