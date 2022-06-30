Sustainable label MixMitti’s latest collection aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation

Accessories label MixMitti is not only genuinely treading the path of sustainable fashion but is also making an impact with its vision to conserve wildlife. The Delhi-based brand steered by Shivani Bajpai, a designer and an aspirational photographer, is using plant-based materials to break the chain of leather-based products. And her latest edit, Promise to Protect, MixMitti takes it a step ahead.

The collection is divided into modern and traditional. The former uses Cork and Malai coconut leather, a fairly new material made from entirely organic and sustainable bacterial cellulose found in coconut water. This range features a minimal look, perfect for millennials who like to keep it simple. The traditional range is made in cork, and features the popular folk art form, Madhubani with elaborate animal motifs that are hand painted by female artisans.

Also read: Sustainable label Tvarus Studio by Sowmya Savvasere is inspired by the skies and nature

“This collection is our effort to bring back the aura of our traditional Indian art forms, and at the same time create awareness about conservation and introduce plant-based materials that make a perfect alternative to leather -- making this refreshing range an all-round for sustainability. It is 100% cruelty free, environment friendly and compostable,” says Bajpai, 28, who has been involved in wildlife conversation for a while.

Sticking to earthy hues, the collection includes passport holders, duffle bags and exquisitely structured pyramid-shaped handbags that are headturners.