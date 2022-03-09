Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s Spring Summer Special exhibition in Chennai has apparel, jewellery and more

Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione has curated a one-of-a-kind exhibition titled Spring Summer Special and will have clothing, jewellery, accessories and more for sale. Look forward to bridesmaid outfits that are a picture of elegance, sophistication and grandeur, beach side summer party dresses, royal red carpet-worthy jewellery, stylish yet comfortable summer wear, all under one roof.

ABFC has brought together some of the most well-known jewellers, fashion designers, and accessory experts for this exhibition.



Some of the labels that will be featured at this exhibition include Devnaagri from New Delhi, who will present her much sought-after summer wedding collection along with an exhaustive pret line.



Silk Khadi hand woven hand printed outfits by Arte-Alter from Kolkata are the highlight of the exhibition.



I Am Design, a Lakme Fashion Week designer label from New Delhi will present their latest collection inspired by the vibrant colours of Holi. Expect intricate embroidery, pure fabrics and silhouettes that are timeless and classic.



Popular label Twenty Nine is all set to impress you with their latest collection of Bandini tunics and jumpsuits in mirror work. Meanwhile, Tasuvure from New Delhi is a next-gen label specialising in pre-draped sarees, tunics, palazzos, and summer dresses in pleated fabrics.



What’s more, Vaga Fashions from Dubai is debuting for the first time in Chennai, with exquisite embroidered outfits in jewel tones that are perfect for light evening wear and summer weddings.



Prakriti from Jaipur and Samaa from Jaipur are A listers in the comfortable summer wear section. The fabrics used by them are pure khadi, organic cotton, handlooms and linen, with block printing detailed with hints of embroidery in fruity summery shades.



Also showcasing are labels that are in demand like Prisho from Kolkata, Ananyas Ethnic from Jodhpur, Virachi from Kolkata, HK Heirlooms, and Turquoise from Delhi.



If you’re someone who loves sari, we have Kashi from Chennai, launching for the first time a handpicked collection of saris.



ABFC also has an entire section dedicated to a scintillating collection of the finest diamond, polki, ruby and emerald jewellery from established jewellery houses from across India. Goldsmiths from Mumbai, Gemmuine Jewellery Mumbai, and Ambica Pearls and Diamonds are all set to present a massive collection of fine jewellery.



Free entry. On March 10 and 11. 10 am to 8 pm. At Radisson Blu, Egmore.