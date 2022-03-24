My weavers are my lifeline, says fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule

It is a different kind of excitement when you showcase at fashion week here [in India],” shares fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule as we start a conversation. “Everyone will be together after two years, which is amazing.”

It has only been a week after her return to India from Milan—Vaishali is the first female Indian designer to be part of Milan Fashion Week—where she showcased her first prêt collection ‘Srauta’. “The dream was always to showcase Indian weaves on a global platform, which is happening...,” she adds, while talking about her visit to Milan. We speak about her collection ‘Fil Rouge’, that she will showcase at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week today. Excerpts:

Tell us about the inspiration behind ‘Fil Rouge’?

I always connect things with Indian roots, nature, and the soul. ‘Fil Rouge’ means (common) invisible thread. When you’re working with textile, there is always an invisible thread that connects [us] in different ways—the yarn connects with the fabric; fabric connects with design; and through my design, I connect with the viewers. That is why I thought India is the best place to talk about this invisible threads and connections.

Have you experimented with colour?

Yes, this time I will be showing more colours. During the pandemic, everyone was sitting at home, few people were in depression; it was black for me [then]. In Milan, I started my show with black, and then [went on to showcase] beautiful colours. The message was: whatever is the condition, you decide what you want to be—happy or productive. It is the same now: lots of colours to showcase celebration. But, of course, off-white is my favourite, so you will see a lot of it for sure.

Tell us your views on sustainability...

It is not always about using natural fibre or natural dyes... It is equally important to respect the weavers you work with. If I don’t do that, they will leave this [industry]. My weavers are my lifeline. We depend on each other. My goal is to give them respect, give them design language. I think this is the most important part when talking about sustainability.