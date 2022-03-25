MellowDrama is out with their new collection; that promises to make summer last forever!

MellowDrama, a label that’s becoming increasingly popular within B-town circles, has just announced an Extended Summer collection for 2022. A favourite with celebs like Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Kiara Advani — the brand helmed by couturier Aaina Mahajan was launched in August 2016.

A graduate from the London College of Fashion in 2008, Aaina is known for her unique style that blends comfort and high fashion and ensures couture is affordable to anyone who appreciates it. We catch up with the designer to find out more about the new extended edit.

Tell us a little bit about the label?

MellowDrama is a one stop solution to contemporary prêt wear. Our range is a take on boutique style fashion that offers one of a kind, timeless high-quality apparel, perfect for all occasions while lending a charm of exclusivity. We believe in using pure fabrics with easy fits and contemporary cuts highlighted by fine embroideries and quirky embellishment.

Aaina Mahajan

How did MellowDrama come into being?

I have been interested in fashion since a very young age. After completing my post-graduation from London College of Fashion, I worked with brands like Top Shop and River Island for a few years. I was struck with the lack of clothing that marries comfort and high fashion at affordable prices in the county, and that’s when I decided to launch my own label.

And what is the essence of Extended Summer 2022?

We kept in mind having this launch as a holiday edit. With things moving back to the new normal — a feel good factor and a mood lifter. This inspired us to work with free spirited prints, contemporary silhouettes and a blend of mature and jolly stripes.

What defines this edit in terms of colour palette, motifs, fabrics, finish and silhouettes?

With a versatile range of outfits, the collection aspires to be a mood lifter with fabrics ranging from cotton satins to multiple weights of washed denim. We have highlighted and orchestrated through a blend of various handcrafted techniques like appliqué, patchwork, prints and sequin work. We have worked with free spirited prints, contemporary silhouettes. We have developed a blend of jolly and mature stripes with a few statement go-to whites and our classic denim. Fresh, wild and free spirited prints fused with interplay of shapes and volumes in terms of statement sleeves, comfortable cuts and contemporary silhouettes.

How eco-friendly and sustainable is this collection?

We spent a lot of time going over the different aspects of the collection, especially since we wanted to incorporate slow fashion. We focused on enhancing each and every garment and concentrated on the finer aspects to put together pieces that can be worn for years together. We source pure viscose and cotton fabrics in natural fibres from local mills, try to minimise waste as much as possible by working on a process of pattern making and cutting that has minimum fabric wastage. We do not use leather or fur in our collections. We have also tried to incorporate eco-friendly dyes such as digital printing that requires much less water than usual.

INR 6,000 onwards. mellowdrama.co.in

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal