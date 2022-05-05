Pinklay is finally in Bengaluru — we take a dekko at the brand new store in Indiranagar

IN 2015, Daisy Tanwani opened the first Pinklay store in Mumbai. It was a passion project, inspired by shopping trips while on her travels, during which some of the pretty things she’d pick up more often than not came with the label ‘Made in India.’ Now, seven years later, Daisy has opened the label’s first store outside Mumbai, in Bengaluru. For the uninitiated, Pinklay is an apparel, furnishing and décor store that has had a huge fan following ever since it launched.

“Mashhood and I met in 2007, we married in 2012 and in 2015, I decided to open Pinklay. Neither of us comes from a background in design, but we’ve both always been aesthetically inclined and this was therefore a natural progression for us. Mashhood joined Pinklay in 2016 and there’s been no tur ning back since,” begins Daisy.

What greets you as you enter the store is a large pink vintage Shekhawati door from Rajasthan, right behind the billing station — something that’s become the signature of the Pinklay brand. The store — converted from an old dilapidated house that stood in its place — is now beautifully laid out, well-lit and bursting with summery colours, something Pinklay has come to be known for.

Daisy Tanwani & Mashhood Beg

“The store has everything we’ve ever made — apparel, cushions, bed covers, rugs, dinnerware, clayware, crockery and lots more. We’ve also got some home furnishings and furniture and a complete section dedicated solely to kids wear,” shares Mashhood Beg, as he takes us through the store.

What catches our attention however are the unique ethnic prints, the breezy free-size silhouettes and the odd kitsch collectible hidden among the larger collections. “We strive to be a sustainable business, working only with natural fabrics and keeping away from synthetic materials, leather and plastic,” concludes Mashhood.

INR 499 onwards. At Indiranagar.

