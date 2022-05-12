Saaki by Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases several brand new collections on an e-commerce platform

Fresh from back to back releases — Pushpa: The Rise and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal — recently single actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now gung-ho about the brand new partnership between her fashion label Saaki and Myntra. The label, a favourite with Rashmika Mandanna, Taapsee Pannu, Keerthy Suresh and Aparna Balamurali is now almost two years old and will be available on the online platform with three new collections — Dhuri, Nohreen and With Love. We catch up with Samantha to find out more…

“Dhuri, Nohreen and With Love are the new collections from Saaki that will be available online. While Dhuri draws inspiration from nature through nature-inspired botanical prints, With Love holds on to the love and art of creating a collection translating into hand-drawn prints. Nohreen, on the other hand, is a subtle ode to Indian festivities as it encapsulates contemporary Indian styles in vibrant shades, delicate embroideries and opulent fabrics,” begins Samantha who is in the news for her interesting looks in her next two releases, Yashoda and Shakuntalam.

Silhouettes from Saaki by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The collections feature contemporary dresses, breezy tops and understated festive kurta sets and tunics with intricate aspects of cottagecore through summer tiered and gathered dresses, kurtas with ruffled and balloon sleeves and tops with asymmetrical sleeves. “Syncing with festivities and the season, the collections include shades that go from subtle and earthy to bold and bright. We’ve stuck to jewel tones like emerald, green, purple and rustic reds in crêpe silk, cotton, brocades and rayon. Saaki is an extension of my personal style and so it’s everything that I would love to see in my wardrobe,” adds the actress.

With several more edits in the pipeline, Saaki will release more collections on the online platform soon. “I look at my style as feminine, edgy and functional. I love the idea of holding on to outfits that are easy to wear, trendy and flawlessly in sync with any occasion. Each collection at Saaki is just like that, designed for modern Indian women, just like me. Our customers are young women who have just joined the workforce or are women attending board room meetings, or superwomen like our stay at home moms — there’s something for everyone. The styles are kept effortless and functional so that they can fit any body type seamlessly. We are constantly working to ensure our collections are size-inclusive, so anyone can wear our creations,” concludes the gorgeous actress.

INR 1,000. myntra.com

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal