Six new must-buys for shopaholics in Chennai!

Retail therapy is the best kind of therapy there is and we’re sure you agree. We’ve picked six brand new products from across fashion, skin care, stationery and more — that should give you enough reason to go on a shopping spree. While these products can be great ways to show yourself some tender loving care, they also make great gifts, we assure you!

Bard worthy

Lapis Bard’s new fountain pen honours William Shakespeare also popularly known as The Bard. Easily identifiable by its ten-sided barrel, this well-balanced writing instrument is in a class of its own. The thread capping mechanism prevents leaks and the sturdy clip secures the pen to your pocket with ease. The pen can switch between cartridges and bottled ink (a converter is provided) and is paired with a Mayfair pen pouch and a 50 ml bottle of premium fountain pen ink from Lapis Bard’s cocktail-themed ink line. The pen comes in three nib sizes — Fine, Medium and Broad. INR 24,000. At VR Mall and Express Avenue. williampenn.net

Lapis Bard Fountain Pens

Ensemble from Pallavi Singh’s Nava

Ensemble magic

Pallavi Singh brings Nava, a collection of 14 ensembles to the city. The ensembles fashioned from natural fabrics like linen, gauze linen, silk chanderi and kota pay tribute to the season in shades like desert rose, lavender, almond, yellow, indigo and ivory. INR 19,900 onwards. At Tifara & arcvshbypallavisingh.com

Zig Kinetica 2.5 from Reebok

Crooked chic

Reebok introduces new upgrades to its retro-future Zig franchise with the launch of new Zig Kinetica 2.5 that builds upon key design elements from its predecessor. The new silhouette features a stylish new redesigned upper; and a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that fuses cutting-edge tech with sleek style. INR 5,599 onwards. At Casa Major Road and VR Mall & shop4reebok.com

Silhouette from Fluer by Chandrima

Boho chic

Noida-based Chandrima brings their latest edit Fleur with kurta sets in the label’s signature embroideries blended with a dreamy mix of colours and patterns. The collection channels bohemian vibes through vibrant colours, decadent embroideries and charming patterns. INR 5,000 onwards. At Collage & chandrima.co

Ensemble by Balance by Rohit Bal

Muted beauty

Rohit Bal’s contemporary and classic ready-to-wear line for both men and women will now be available in Chennai. The prêt-a-porter range — which goes by the brand name Balance by Rohit Bal — releases in the city with its latest seasonal collection, today. INR 8,000 onwards. At Tifara & rohitbal.com

New collection from Charmis Deep Radiance

Heal and glow

ITC Charmis adds to its repertoire a new age skincare portfolio with the launch of Charmis Deep Radiance. The all-season skin care range comprises a face serum, face wash and hand cream; and claims to nourish the skin while also helping in addressing skin complaints of dark spots, uneven tone and dullness of skin. INR 210 onwards. itcstore.in

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal