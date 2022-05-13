Moha by Geetanjali’s latest range encapsulates William Morris' eternal designs

Moha by Geetanjali’s latest range of silver jewellery has taken inspiration from celebrated British textile designer William Morris’ paintings, moulding various elements of nature into wearable art. “William Morris specialised in creating magical designs with leaves, bushes and trees among other things. Even after over a century, I couldn’t stop myself from being captivated by the magic of Morris and decided to celebrate it through The William Morris Collection,” says the Mumbai-based founder Geetanjali Gondhale.

The collection is inspired by an entire body of Morris’ work including tapestries, wallpapers, fabrics, and furniture designs besides stained-glass windows. Geetanjali gives us more insight into the edit.

How did you incorporate Morris’ designs?

We have created some of his iconic works like the Strawberry Thief in silver and red zircon earrings, finger rings etc. We have also created around 50 captivating designs as a part of The William Morris Collection. Each design has a unique appeal and inspires people to be different in their pursuit of goals.

Also read: Rare and risque: Lara Morakhia’s vintage silver jewellery is an exercise in seeking Zen

Among the pieces from the edit, which was the most challenging one to make?

The Strawberry Thief is among the most popular and frequently reproduced pieces from William Morris. It has inspired countless creations and versions over the years and to recreate the magic in the form of our jewellery pieces. There are subtle touches of stones as well in the edit.

Tell us about these pieces?

There are zircons or American diamonds in a pink-red colour. They just accentuate the entire profile and I absolutely love it.