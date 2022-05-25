Comfort material from Kritee

“Once you start wearing dresses, there’s no going back,” quips Sruthi Nambiar, founder of the online clothing brand Kritee. The venture’s comfortable clothing line makes one want to get rid of the turtle necks and skinnies or velvet partywears that make it too hard to move around freely. Sruthi’s seasonless fashion caters to all kinds of crowds with her seamless midi dress and tiered designs that can easily slay at any party with the right accessories.

A dentist by profession, Sruthi curates fashion for all seasons. Besides comfort, quality matters for this young designer too. “I’ve been fond of fabrics and clothes in general since my college days. The essence of comfort also lies in the quality of the material, so only after a sample test, do I pick them for my designs,” says Sruthi, who hails from Tripunithura.

Designed mainly in cotton and the lightweight and skin-friendly rayon material, the collections radiate pastel and floral aesthetics making it a go-to work and travel wear. “My idea is to bring out comfortable collections that are not too docile, but yet stand out. The choice of colour palette and print is pleasing to the eyes and soothing for one’s skin as well,” says Sruthi.

In cotton, the brand focuses more on Hakoba, which according to Sruthi, can make anyone look pretty. In lemon yellow, white, and lavender, Hakoba is an elegant pick. Even the simple Hakoba’s can turn heads at a party. “Right amount of styling can bring about a huge makeover. When paired with kitten heels, statement jewellery, and minimal makeup, you will look stylish and comfortable. A handbag or a clutch would be the perfect accessory to finish the look,” adds Sruthi.

Kreeti’s collections — be it the Tiffany blue outfit under the ‘Hervive’ collection with refined details on the neck, yoke, and hemline, or the chic embroidered best seller lemon yellow one —the brand pays much attention to sleeves and lace detailing. “Sleeves are our highlight — bell, dramatic puffed, and layered sleeves with laces can accentuate any outfit,” adds Sruthi. Apart from dresses, the 28-year-old also has Kurti and tunic collections. Instagram:@kritee.by.sruthichand