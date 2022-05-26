Anavila is back with a khadi collection in collaboration with Good Earth, called Quiet

Mumbai-based Anavila Misra is back just a few weeks after her previous release, but this time around with a khadi collaboration with Good Earth called Quiet. This collection of khadi saris and separates focuses on using traditional motifs of flowers, birds and fruits in a collection that features handwoven saris, easy nova sets, kaftans and scarves in white, peach, indigo, green, ecru, yellow, pink and red. We caught up with Anavila Misra, the designer, to find out more about the collection. Excerpts:

We know this edit has been in the offing for quite some time now, how did it finally materialise?

I have been working with khadi for more than three years now. Due to lockdown restrictions in the last few years we delayed the presentation. This only led us into further design explorations and the collection has beautifully evolved with time. With things getting back to normal and high summer we felt this was the right time to put it in the market.

Anavila Misra

How has this collaboration with Good Earth worked out?

We have been working closely with them for years and Good Earth shares our vision of slow and mindful fashion and I feel it was the right fit for this collaboration.

Silhouettes from Anavila’s Quiet

Tell us a little bit about the collection?

Khadi for me is not a textile but a way of life, having observed it for over a decade during my work in West Bengal, I wanted to lend my vision to this textile. I have worked with weavers to discover the potential of handwoven linen for decades and in that process, I would always notice khadi craftspeople. Through spinning yarn, dyeing and weaving there is a quiet meditative calm about them that has captured me. Every piece of their process is calm and it translates into the fabrics they weave. The collection is 100 per cent khadi woven in West Bengal. Eighty percent of our textiles are also naturally dyed in these weaving clusters. The saris are woven using jamdani motifs in gold and silver and the silhouettes are easy and roomy, apt for Indian summers. We have also introduced shirts and bandis (Nehru jackets) for younger clients.

INR 9,500 onwards. At Good Earth.

